    ROK, U.S. Airmen celebrate Alliance at Kunsan AB Friendship Day [Image 10 of 12]

    ROK, U.S. Airmen celebrate Alliance at Kunsan AB Friendship Day

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.27.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Airman and a Republic of Korea Air Force Airman play for possession of a loose live ball during a soccer exhibition match during the seventh annual Friendship Day at Kunsan Air Base, ROK, Oct. 27, 2023. Friendship Day allowed U.S. and R.O.K. service members to gather with mutual understanding, camaraderie and friendly competition while enjoying food and sports such as soccer, bowling and several cultural demonstrations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Javon Banks)

    ROKAF
    alliance
    Friendship Day
    38th FG
    U.S.-ROK
    INDOPACOM

