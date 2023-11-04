A U.S. Air Force Airman and a Republic of Korea Air Force Airman play for possession of a loose live ball during a soccer exhibition match during the seventh annual Friendship Day at Kunsan Air Base, ROK, Oct. 27, 2023. Friendship Day allowed U.S. and R.O.K. service members to gather with mutual understanding, camaraderie and friendly competition while enjoying food and sports such as soccer, bowling and several cultural demonstrations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Javon Banks)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2023 04:43
|Photo ID:
|8108687
|VIRIN:
|231027-F-YG789-3015
|Resolution:
|3407x1916
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, ROK, U.S. Airmen celebrate Alliance at Kunsan AB Friendship Day [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Jovan Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
ROK, U.S. Airmen celebrate Alliance at Kunsan AB Friendship Day
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT