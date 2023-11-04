A Republic of Korea Air Force Airman defends against a U.S. Air Force Airman during a soccer exhibition match during the seventh annual Friendship Day at Kunsan Air Base, ROK, Oct. 27, 2023. The 38th FG and the U.S. Air Force 8th Fighter Wing, both assigned to Kunsan AB, gathered together to share one another’s cultures, to include food and sports. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Javon Banks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.27.2023 Date Posted: 11.06.2023 04:43 Photo ID: 8108685 VIRIN: 231027-F-YG789-3005 Resolution: 4782x2690 Size: 4.17 MB Location: KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ROK, U.S. Airmen celebrate Alliance at Kunsan AB Friendship Day [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Jovan Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.