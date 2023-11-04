ROK, U.S. Airmen celebrate Alliance at Kunsan AB Friendship Day

Republic of Korea Air Force Col. Choong-Won Oh, 38th Fighter Group commander, left, and Col. Jeffery D. Shulman, 8th Fighter Wing deputy commander, render a salute during the opening ceremony of the seventh annual Friendship Day at Kunsan Air Base, ROK, Oct. 27, 2023. The 38th FG and the U.S. Air Force 8th Fighter Wing, both assigned to Kunsan AB, gathered together to share one another’s cultures, to include food and sports. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

