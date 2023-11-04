ROK, U.S. Airmen celebrate Alliance at Kunsan AB Friendship Day

Col. Jeffery D. Shulman, 8th Fighter Wing deputy commander, delivers his opening remarks during the seventh annual Friendship Day at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 27, 2023. Friendship Day allowed U.S. and R.O.K. service members to gather with mutual understanding, camaraderie and friendly competition while enjoying food and sports such as soccer, bowling and several cultural demonstrations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

