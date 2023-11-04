Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROK, U.S. Airmen celebrate Alliance at Kunsan AB Friendship Day [Image 5 of 12]

    ROK, U.S. Airmen celebrate Alliance at Kunsan AB Friendship Day

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.27.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Jeffery D. Shulman, 8th Fighter Wing deputy commander, delivers his opening remarks during the seventh annual Friendship Day at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 27, 2023. Friendship Day allowed U.S. and R.O.K. service members to gather with mutual understanding, camaraderie and friendly competition while enjoying food and sports such as soccer, bowling and several cultural demonstrations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

    ROKAF
    alliance
    Friendship Day
    38th FG
    U.S.-ROK
    INDOPACOM

