ROK, U.S. Airmen celebrate Alliance at Kunsan AB Friendship Day

Members from the U.S. Air Force 8th Fighter Wing and Republic of Korea 38th Fighter Group gather for a group photo during the seventh annual Friendship Day at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 27, 2023. Friendship Day allowed U.S. and R.O.K. service members to gather with mutual understanding, camaraderie and friendly competition while enjoying food and sports such as soccer, bowling and several cultural demonstrations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)

