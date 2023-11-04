A taekwondo team from Samcheonpo High School performs a demonstration during the seventh annual Friendship Day at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 27, 2023. The annual event, now in its seventh iteration at Kunsan AB, celebrates fun, freedom, and friendship between the U.S. and R.O.K. Air Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.27.2023 Date Posted: 11.06.2023 04:43 Photo ID: 8108680 VIRIN: 231027-F-EZ422-1064 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 8.65 MB Location: KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ROK, U.S. Airmen celebrate Alliance at Kunsan AB Friendship Day [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Samuel Earick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.