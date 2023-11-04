A taekwondo team from Samcheonpo High School performs a demonstration during the seventh annual Friendship Day at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 27, 2023. The 38th FG and the U.S. Air Force 8th Fighter Wing, both assigned to Kunsan AB, gathered together to share one another’s cultures, to include food and sports. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.27.2023 Date Posted: 11.06.2023 04:43 Photo ID: 8108679 VIRIN: 231027-F-EZ422-1075 Resolution: 4438x2953 Size: 5.36 MB Location: KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ROK, U.S. Airmen celebrate Alliance at Kunsan AB Friendship Day [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Samuel Earick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.