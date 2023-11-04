ROK, U.S. Airmen celebrate Alliance at Kunsan AB Friendship Day

8th Fighter Wing Airmen participate in a presentation from the Samcheonpo High School taekwondo team during the seventh annual Friendship Day at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 27, 2023. Friendship Day allowed U.S. and R.O.K. service members to gather with mutual understanding, camaraderie and friendly competition while enjoying food and sports such as soccer, bowling and several cultural demonstrations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)
