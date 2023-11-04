Sea Sisters prepare for Bull Shark

A Djibouti Coast Guard member watches a U.S. Navy ship pass by during a training event Oct. 30, 2023, off the coast of Djibouti. The Sea Sisters event focused on conducting maritime training and relationship building amongst U.S. and Djiboutian service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

