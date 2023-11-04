Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sea Sisters prepare for Bull Shark [Image 3 of 4]

    Sea Sisters prepare for Bull Shark

    DJIBOUTI

    10.30.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    A U.S. Navy Sailor looks out over the sea as service members from the U.S. Navy Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron 11, CJTF-HOA Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) and women in the Djiboutian Coast Guard go underway Oct. 30, 2023, off the coast of Djibouti. The Sea Sisters event focused on conducting maritime training and relationship building amongst U.S. and Djiboutian service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2023
    Date Posted: 11.06.2023 04:40
    Photo ID: 8108667
    VIRIN: 231030-F-OP101-1041
    Resolution: 6837x4558
    Size: 4.18 MB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sea Sisters prepare for Bull Shark [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sea Sisters prepare for Bull Shark
    Sea Sisters prepare for Bull Shark
    Sea Sisters prepare for Bull Shark
    Sea Sisters prepare for Bull Shark

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Djibouti

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    MSRON 11
    Djibouti Coast Guard
    Bull Shark
    Sea Sisters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT