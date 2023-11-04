Service members from the U.S. Navy Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron 11, CJTF-HOA Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) and women in the Djiboutian Coast Guard review safety procedures prior to going underway Oct. 30, 2023, off the coast of Djibouti. The Sea Sisters event focused on conducting maritime training and relationship building amongst U.S. and Djiboutian service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2023 04:40
|Photo ID:
|8108666
|VIRIN:
|231030-F-OP101-1036
|Resolution:
|7794x5196
|Size:
|5.46 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sea Sisters prepare for Bull Shark [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
