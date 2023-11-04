Sea Sisters prepare for Bull Shark

Service members from the U.S. Navy Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron 11, CJTF-HOA Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) and women in the Djiboutian Coast Guard review safety procedures prior to going underway Oct. 30, 2023, off the coast of Djibouti. The Sea Sisters event focused on conducting maritime training and relationship building amongst U.S. and Djiboutian service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

