    Wild Weasel Walk-Through 35th Maintenance Squadron Test Maintenance Diagnostic Element Flight [Image 3 of 3]

    Wild Weasel Walk-Through 35th Maintenance Squadron Test Maintenance Diagnostic Element Flight

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    10.26.2023

    Photo by Kohei Sugisawa 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Kenkel,35th Fighter Wing deputy commander,
    listens to an Airman about the course provided by the of 35th Maintenance Squadron test, measurement, and diagnostic equipment flight during a
    Wild Weasel Walk-Through at Misawa Air Base, Oct. 26, 2023. The flight manages the largest training program consisting of over 1.2K maintainers across three attached squadrons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2023
    Date Posted: 11.06.2023 01:27
    Photo ID: 8108581
    VIRIN: 231026-F-TF852-1201
    Resolution: 6092x4066
    Size: 2.62 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wild Weasel Walk-Through 35th Maintenance Squadron Test Maintenance Diagnostic Element Flight [Image 3 of 3], by Kohei Sugisawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    35th FW
    Team Misawa

