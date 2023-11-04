U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Kenkel,35th Fighter Wing deputy commander,

listens to an Airman about the course provided by the of 35th Maintenance Squadron test, measurement, and diagnostic equipment flight during a

Wild Weasel Walk-Through at Misawa Air Base, Oct. 26, 2023. The flight manages the largest training program consisting of over 1.2K maintainers across three attached squadrons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.26.2023 Date Posted: 11.06.2023 01:27 Photo ID: 8108581 VIRIN: 231026-F-TF852-1201 Resolution: 6092x4066 Size: 2.62 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wild Weasel Walk-Through 35th Maintenance Squadron Test Maintenance Diagnostic Element Flight [Image 3 of 3], by Kohei Sugisawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.