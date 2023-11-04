Wild Weasel Walk-Through 35th Maintenance Squadron Test Maintenance Diagnostic Element Flight

U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Kenkel, 35th Fighter Wing deputy commander, talks to members of 35th Maintenance Squadron test, measurement, and diagnostic equipment flight during a Wild Weasel Walk-Through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 26, 2023. The flight instructs over 24 classes, attended by over 150 students monthly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)
