U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Kenkel, 35th Fighter Wing deputy commander, talks to members of 35th Maintenance Squadron test, measurement, and diagnostic equipment flight during a Wild Weasel Walk-Through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 26, 2023. The flight instructs over 24 classes, attended by over 150 students monthly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)

Date Taken: 10.26.2023 Date Posted: 11.06.2023 This work, Wild Weasel Walk-Through 35th Maintenance Squadron Test Maintenance Diagnostic Element Flight [Image 3 of 3], by Kohei Sugisawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.