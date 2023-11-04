Wild Weasel Walk-Through 35th Maintenance Squadron Test Maintenance Diagnostic Element Flight

U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Kenkel, 35th Fighter Wing deputy commander,

listen to an Airman assigned to the 35th Maintenance Squadron test, measurement, and diagnostic equipment flight (TMDE) during a Wild Weasel Walk-Through at Misawa Air Base, Oct. 26, 2023. The TMDE was selected by Pacific Air Forces for a $12K innovation fund to train eight wing members in Robotic Process Automation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)

