The United States Army Garrison Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program hosted a Haunted House event on, bldg. 2317, Camp Casey, Dongducheon, South Korea, Oct 26-28 and 31. With Halloween being just around the corner several Camp Casey residents came to walk through and experience the scariest night of the year both U.S. military and Korean nationals.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.28.2023 Date Posted: 11.06.2023 00:02 Photo ID: 8108481 VIRIN: 231028-A-QA044-2032 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 901.13 KB Location: KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Casey Haunted House [Image 18 of 18], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.