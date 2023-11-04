Date Taken: 11.03.2023 Date Posted: 11.05.2023 22:37 Photo ID: 8108437 VIRIN: 231103-N-IQ389-1284 Resolution: 2000x1336 Size: 1.25 MB Location: PALM COAST, FL, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, The US Navy Band Commodores perform at Fitzgerald Performing Arts Center [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Matt Gagliardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.