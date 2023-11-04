Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The US Navy Band Commodores perform at Fitzgerald Performing Arts Center [Image 6 of 10]

    The US Navy Band Commodores perform at Fitzgerald Performing Arts Center

    PALM COAST, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Matt Gagliardo 

    U.S. Navy Band

    231103-N-IQ389-1182 PALM COAST, FL (Nov. 03, 2023) The US Navy Band Commodores perform at Fitzgerald Performing Arts Center (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Matthew Gagliardo / Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2023
    Date Posted: 11.05.2023 22:37
    Photo ID: 8108433
    VIRIN: 231103-N-IQ389-1182
    Resolution: 2000x1336
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: PALM COAST, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    GALLERY

    Chief Musician Kristine Hsia performs at Fitzgerald Performing Arts Center
    The US Navy Band Commodores perform at Fitzgerald Performing Arts Center
    Senior Chief Jennifer Krupa performs a solo at Fitzgerald Performing Arts Center
    Musician 1st Class Ally Albrecht performs a solo at Fitzgerald Performing Arts Center
    Musician 1st Class William Ledbetter performs at Fitzgerald Performing Arts Center
    The US Navy Band Commodores perform at Fitzgerald Performing Arts Center
    Musician 1st Class Benjamin Ford performs a solo at Fitzgerald Performing Arts Center
    Musician 1st Class Ryan Hanseler at Fitzgerald Performing Arts Center
    Musician 1st Class Franklin Silva performs at Fitzgerald Performing Arts Center
    The US Navy Band Commodores perform at Fitzgerald Performing Arts Center

    TAGS

    Jazz
    US Navy Band
    Commodores

