US, Japan Guard and Protect 2023

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lavonte Allensworth, 374th Security Forces Squadron patrolman, conducts simulated body searches during a combined arms attack drill as part of the U.S.-Japan Guard and Protect joint field training, incorporated into Exercise Beverly Morning 24-1 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 24, 2023. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Guard and Protect agreement, a bilateral pact guaranteeing JASDF and JGSDF security augmentation at U.S. installations throughout Japan during heightened defense postures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2023 22:32
|Photo ID:
|8108427
|VIRIN:
|231024-F-HD796-1284
|Resolution:
|4939x3286
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|1
