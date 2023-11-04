US, Japan Guard and Protect 2023

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lavonte Allensworth, 374th Security Forces Squadron patrolman, conducts simulated body searches during a combined arms attack drill as part of the U.S.-Japan Guard and Protect joint field training, incorporated into Exercise Beverly Morning 24-1 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 24, 2023. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Guard and Protect agreement, a bilateral pact guaranteeing JASDF and JGSDF security augmentation at U.S. installations throughout Japan during heightened defense postures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith)

