US, Japan Guard and Protect 2023

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Landon Cari, 374th Security Forces Squadron patrolman, conducts a secondary sweep during a combined arms attack drill as part of the U.S.-Japan Guard and Protect joint field training, incorporated into Exercise Beverly Morning 24-1 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 24, 2023. The Guard and Protect joint field training is designed to enhance the relationship between Japanese and U.S. security forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith)

Date Taken: 10.24.2023 Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP