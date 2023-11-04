Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US, Japan Guard and Protect 2023 [Image 4 of 5]

    US, Japan Guard and Protect 2023

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    10.24.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Landon Cari, 374th Security Forces Squadron patrolman, conducts a secondary sweep during a combined arms attack drill as part of the U.S.-Japan Guard and Protect joint field training, incorporated into Exercise Beverly Morning 24-1 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 24, 2023. The Guard and Protect joint field training is designed to enhance the relationship between Japanese and U.S. security forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith)

