Japan Air Self-Defense Force airmen assigned to the Operations Support Wing, conduct a secondary sweep during a combined arms attack drill as part of the U.S.-Japan Guard and Protect joint field training, incorporated into Exercise Beverly Morning 24-1 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 24, 2023. Throughout Exercise Beverly Morning, the Wing Inspection Team members posed as opposing forces, allowing for around-the-clock events that breached base security and delivered realistic threats to the bilateral defenders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2023 22:32
|Photo ID:
|8108425
|VIRIN:
|231024-F-HD796-1212
|Resolution:
|5203x3462
|Size:
|1007.37 KB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, US, Japan Guard and Protect 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jarrett Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
