US, Japan Guard and Protect 2023

U.S. and Japanese defenders conduct a secondary sweep during a combined arms attack drill as part of the U.S.-Japan Guard and Protect joint field training, incorporated into Exercise Beverly Morning 24-1 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 24, 2023. Throughout Exercise Beverly Morning, Wing Inspection Team members posed as opposing forces, allowing for around-the-clock events that breached base security and delivered realistic threats to the bilateral defenders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith)

Date Taken: 10.24.2023
Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP