US, Japan Guard and Protect 2023

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) soldiers assigned to the 34th Infantry Regiment 1st Division maneuver during a combined arms attack as part of the U.S.-Japan Guard and Protect joint field training, incorporated into Exercise Beverly Morning 24-1 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 24, 2023. The Guard and Protect joint field training is designed to enhance the relationship between Japanese and U.S. security forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jarrett Smith)

