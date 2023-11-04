Japan Air Self-Defense airmen assigned to the Operations Support Wing and a Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldier assigned to the 1st Division share information during a combined arms attack drill as part of the U.S.-Japan Guard and Protect joint field training, incorporated into Exercise Beverly Morning 24-1 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 24, 2023. The Guard and Protect joint field training is designed to enhance the relationship between Japanese and U.S. security forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2023 21:57
|Photo ID:
|8108413
|VIRIN:
|231024-F-PM645-1015
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|7.66 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Guard and Protect 2023 [Image 17 of 17], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
