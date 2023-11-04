Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guard and Protect 2023 [Image 15 of 17]

    Guard and Protect 2023

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    10.24.2023

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lavonte Allensworth, 374th Security Forces Squadron patrolman, shares information with his team during a combined arms attack drill as part of the U.S.-Japan Guard and Protect joint field training, incorporated into Exercise Beverly Morning 24-1 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 24, 2023. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Guard and Protect agreement, a bilateral pact guaranteeing JASDF and JGSDF security augmentation at U.S. installations throughout Japan during heightened defense postures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.2023
    Date Posted: 11.05.2023 21:57
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP 
    TAGS

    SFS
    JGSDF
    Guard and Protect
    USAF
    JASDF
    USFJ

