U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lavonte Allensworth, 374th Security Forces Squadron patrolman, shares information with his team during a combined arms attack drill as part of the U.S.-Japan Guard and Protect joint field training, incorporated into Exercise Beverly Morning 24-1 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 24, 2023. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Guard and Protect agreement, a bilateral pact guaranteeing JASDF and JGSDF security augmentation at U.S. installations throughout Japan during heightened defense postures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.24.2023 Date Posted: 11.05.2023 21:57 Photo ID: 8108411 VIRIN: 231024-F-PM645-1016 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 6.32 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Guard and Protect 2023 [Image 17 of 17], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.