U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Landon Cari, 374th Security Forces Squadron patrolman, conducts a secondary sweep during a combined arms attack drill as part of the U.S.-Japan Guard and Protect joint field training, incorporated into Exercise Beverly Morning 24-1 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 24, 2023. The Guard and Protect joint field training is designed to enhance the relationship between Japanese and U.S. security forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.24.2023 Date Posted: 11.05.2023 21:57 Photo ID: 8108409 VIRIN: 231024-F-PM645-1013 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 5.62 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Guard and Protect 2023 [Image 17 of 17], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.