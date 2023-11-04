CPTS Closeout 2023

U.S. Air Force Capt. Micah Blakely, 35th Comptroller Squadron budget officer, is coined by U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Richard, 35th Fighter Wing commander, at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 30, 2023. The 35th Comptroller Squadron oversees the finances of Misawa Air Base personnel and equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)
