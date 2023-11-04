Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CPTS Closeout 2023 [Image 4 of 5]

    CPTS Closeout 2023

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.30.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kayla Ludwigsen, 35th Comptroller Squadron financial analysis supervisor, is coined by Col. Michael Richard, 35th Fighter Wing commander, at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 30, 2023. The 35th Comptroller Squadron oversees the finances of Misawa Air Base personnel and equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2023
    Date Posted: 11.05.2023 20:40
    VIRIN: 230930-F-KM882-1119
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Finance
    Misawa
    35FW
    CPTS

