U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Richard, 35th Fighter Wing commander, conducts a brief with the 35th Comptroller Squadron regarding the Fiscal Year Closeout at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 30, 2023. During his time there, Richard made the final purchase of Misawa Air Base 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2023 Date Posted: 11.05.2023 20:40 Photo ID: 8108334 VIRIN: 230930-F-KM882-1108 Resolution: 5606x3730 Size: 1.45 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CPTS Closeout 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.