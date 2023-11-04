CPTS Closeout 2023

U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Richard, 35th Fighter Wing commander, conducts a brief with the 35th Comptroller Squadron regarding the Fiscal Year Closeout at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 30, 2023. The fiscal year ends on Sept. 30 and starts on Oct. 1. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)
