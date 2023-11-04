Aomori police clear a corner, while another covers rear guard during a training exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 13, 2023. During training such as these, the 35th SFS utilizes sim-rounds in order to provide a more realistic scenario and enhance the quality of the training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.13.2023 Date Posted: 11.05.2023 20:29 Photo ID: 8108328 VIRIN: 231013-F-KM882-1202 Resolution: 5719x3805 Size: 1.49 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 35th Security Forces train with Aomori Police [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.