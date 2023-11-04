Members from the 35th Security Forces Squadron clears a corner during a training exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 13, 2023. During training such as these, the 35th SFS utilizes sim-rounds in order to provide a more realistic scenario and enhance the quality of the training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2023 20:29
|Photo ID:
|8108327
|VIRIN:
|231013-F-KM882-1070
|Resolution:
|5667x3770
|Size:
|2.38 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 35th Security Forces train with Aomori Police [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT