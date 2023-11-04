U.S. Airmen assigned to the 35th Security Forces Squadron hold a sightline in a breach and clear exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 13, 2023. The exercise was in conjunction with Aomori Police and served to strengthen the relationship between the two groups. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2023 20:29
|Photo ID:
|8108326
|VIRIN:
|231013-F-KM882-1033
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.7 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 35th Security Forces train with Aomori Police [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT