Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    35th Security Forces train with Aomori Police [Image 2 of 5]

    35th Security Forces train with Aomori Police

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    10.13.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Airman assigned to the 35th Security Forces Squadron clears a corner during a training exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 13, 2023. The exercise was in conjunction with Aomori Police and served to strengthen the bond between the two groups. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2023
    Date Posted: 11.05.2023 20:29
    Photo ID: 8108325
    VIRIN: 231013-F-KM882-1019
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 35th Security Forces train with Aomori Police [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    35th Security Forces train with Aomori Police
    35th Security Forces train with Aomori Police
    35th Security Forces train with Aomori Police
    35th Security Forces train with Aomori Police
    35th Security Forces train with Aomori Police

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    SFS
    Training
    35FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT