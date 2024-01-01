U.S. Charge D'Affaires for the Republic of the Marshall Islands, Lance Posey, left, talks with Capt. Brian Quin, Pacific Partnership 2024-1's mission commander, as he tours the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) in Majuro, Republic of the Marshall Islands, during PP24-1 Nov. 3, 2023. Now in its 19th iteration, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Woitzel)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2023 20:05
|Photo ID:
|8108310
|VIRIN:
|231103-N-AU520-2020
|Resolution:
|2160x1438
|Size:
|440.32 KB
|Location:
|MH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Partnership 2024-1: U.S. Charge D'affaires for the Republic of Marshall Islands Tours USNS Mercy [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Jacob Woitzel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
