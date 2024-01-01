Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: U.S. Charge D'affaires for the Republic of Marshall Islands Tours USNS Mercy [Image 2 of 7]

    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: U.S. Charge D'affaires for the Republic of Marshall Islands Tours USNS Mercy

    MARSHALL ISLANDS

    11.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Woitzel 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    Members from the U.S. embassy in the Republic of the Marshall Islands, Soldiers in the U.S. Army and Pacific Partnership 2024-1 leadership pose for a photo on the flight deck of the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) in Majuro, Republic of the Marshall Islands, during PP24-1 Nov. 3, 2023. Now in its 19th iteration, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Woitzel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2023
    Date Posted: 11.05.2023 20:05
    Photo ID: 8108309
    VIRIN: 231103-N-AU520-2048
    Resolution: 2160x1438
    Size: 393.5 KB
    Location: MH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Partnership 2024-1: U.S. Charge D'affaires for the Republic of Marshall Islands Tours USNS Mercy [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Jacob Woitzel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: U.S. Charge D'affaires for the Republic of Marshall Islands Tours USNS Mercy
    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: U.S. Charge D'affaires for the Republic of Marshall Islands Tours USNS Mercy
    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: U.S. Charge D'affaires for the Republic of Marshall Islands Tours USNS Mercy
    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Embassy tour of USNS Mercy
    Pacific Partnership 2024-1; Radio Station Interview
    Pacific Partnership 2024-1; Radio Station Interview
    Pacific Partnership 2024-1; Radio Station Interview

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pacific Partnership
    PP24
    PP24-1
    Pacific Partnership 2024-1
    Pacific Partnership 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT