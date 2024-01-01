Pacific Partnership 2024-1: U.S. Charge D'affaires for the Republic of Marshall Islands Tours USNS Mercy

Members from the U.S. embassy in the Republic of the Marshall Islands, Soldiers in the U.S. Army and Pacific Partnership 2024-1 leadership pose for a photo on the flight deck of the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) in Majuro, Republic of the Marshall Islands, during PP24-1 Nov. 3, 2023. Now in its 19th iteration, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Woitzel)
