USS Antietam (CG 54) Replenishment At Sea With USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7)

231105-N-KW492-1216 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 5, 2023)

Sailors receive cargo from the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7) aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) during a replenishment at sea in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 5, 2023. Commander, Task Force 73 (CTF-73) in coordination with Military Sealift Command Far East (MSC FE) refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces, along with regional allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

