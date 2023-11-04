231105-N-KW492-1060 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 5, 2023)
Seaman Zarah Belle Ermitano, from Subic Bay, Philippines, dons protective gloves aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) before a replenishment at sea with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7) in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 5, 2023. Commander, Task Force 73 (CTF-73) in coordination with Military Sealift Command Far East (MSC FE) refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces, along with regional allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2023 19:26
|Photo ID:
|8108274
|VIRIN:
|231105-N-KW492-1060
|Resolution:
|4160x4235
|Size:
|942.86 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Hometown:
|SUBIC BAY, PH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Antietam (CG 54) Replenishment At Sea With USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7) [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT