    USS Antietam (CG 54) Replenishment At Sea With USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7) [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Antietam (CG 54) Replenishment At Sea With USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    11.05.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    231105-N-KW492-1060 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 5, 2023)
    Seaman Zarah Belle Ermitano, from Subic Bay, Philippines, dons protective gloves aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) before a replenishment at sea with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7) in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 5, 2023. Commander, Task Force 73 (CTF-73) in coordination with Military Sealift Command Far East (MSC FE) refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces, along with regional allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2023
    Date Posted: 11.05.2023 19:26
    Photo ID: 8108274
    VIRIN: 231105-N-KW492-1060
    Resolution: 4160x4235
    Size: 942.86 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Hometown: SUBIC BAY, PH
