Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Night Operations in Pōhakuloa Training Area - JPMRC 24-01

    Night Operations in Pōhakuloa Training Area - JPMRC 24-01

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brenden Delgado 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    A soldier assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment conducts security operations of an open area after a mass-sized Air Assault during JPMRC 24-01 in Pōhakuloa Training Area on 5 Nov. 2023. JPMRC 24-01 includes over 5,300 training participants across the U.S. Joint Force, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and Thailand.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2023
    Date Posted: 11.05.2023 19:12
    Photo ID: 8108251
    VIRIN: 231105-A-NF551-4712
    Resolution: 3024x3024
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Night Operations in Pōhakuloa Training Area - JPMRC 24-01, by SSG Brenden Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Readiness
    Lethality
    JPMRC
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT