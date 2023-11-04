Night Operations in Pōhakuloa Training Area - JPMRC 24-01

A soldier assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment conducts security operations of an open area after a mass-sized Air Assault during JPMRC 24-01 in Pōhakuloa Training Area on 5 Nov. 2023. JPMRC 24-01 includes over 5,300 training participants across the U.S. Joint Force, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and Thailand.
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2023 19:12
|Photo ID:
|8108251
|VIRIN:
|231105-A-NF551-4712
|Resolution:
|3024x3024
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
