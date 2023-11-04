U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Nicholas Gillin, 14th Airlift Squadron pilot, performs aerial refueling operations during a C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft flight over South Carolina, Oct. 13, 2023. Aerial refueling allows increased range, flexibility and lethality for U.S. combat aircraft, enhancing their global capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bailee A. Darbasie)
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2023 18:51
|Photo ID:
|8108245
|VIRIN:
|231013-F-FM571-1138
|Resolution:
|4707x3148
|Size:
|575 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 14th AS Pelicans perform aerial refueling [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Bailee Darbasie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT