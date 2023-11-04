Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    14th AS Pelicans perform aerial refueling [Image 5 of 5]

    14th AS Pelicans perform aerial refueling

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Bailee Darbasie 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Nicholas Gillin, 14th Airlift Squadron pilot, performs aerial refueling operations during a C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft flight over South Carolina, Oct. 13, 2023. Aerial refueling allows increased range, flexibility and lethality for U.S. combat aircraft, enhancing their global capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bailee A. Darbasie)

    This work, 14th AS Pelicans perform aerial refueling [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Bailee Darbasie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Mobility Command
    Joint Base Charleston
    437 AW
    14 AS

