    14th AS Pelicans perform aerial refueling [Image 3 of 5]

    14th AS Pelicans perform aerial refueling

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Bailee Darbasie 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Matthew Lotz, Air Force Public Affairs Agency aerial program manager, instructs and evaluates Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie, 1st Combat Camera Squadron aerial combat photographer, during a flight on a C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Oct. 13, 2023. Aerial combat photographers provide directed imagery capability in support of operations and planning requirements during worldwide crises, contingencies, exercises and war. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bailee A. Darbasie)

    Date Taken: 10.13.2023
    Date Posted: 11.05.2023 18:51
    Photo ID: 8108243
    VIRIN: 231013-F-FM571-1019
    Resolution: 5105x3233
    Size: 2.36 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    Air Mobility Command
    Joint Base Charleston
    437 AW
    14 AS

