14th AS Pelicans perform aerial refueling

U.S. Air Force Maj. Matthew Carter and Lt. Col. Nicholas Gillin, 14th Airlift Squadron pilots, perform aerial refueling operations during a C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft flight over South Carolina, Oct. 13, 2023. Aerial refueling allows increased range, flexibility and lethality for U.S. combat aircraft, enhancing their global capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bailee A. Darbasie)

Date Taken: 10.13.2023 Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US