    25th ID Soldiers Conduct Air Assault, C-130 Unloading during JPMRC 24-01 [Image 5 of 8]

    25th ID Soldiers Conduct Air Assault, C-130 Unloading during JPMRC 24-01

    POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Jared Simmons 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III unloads equipment and Soldiers during an air assault on Bradshaw Army Airfield as a part of the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) exercise on Pohakuloa Training Area Nov. 5, 2023. JPMRC is the Army's newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 24-01 includes over 5,300 training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Indonesia and Thailand. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jared Simmons, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2023
    Date Posted: 11.05.2023 17:50
    Photo ID: 8108175
    VIRIN: 231105-A-PF227-1039
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 51.76 MB
    Location: POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th ID Soldiers Conduct Air Assault, C-130 Unloading during JPMRC 24-01 [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Jared Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Night
    25th ID
    Readiness
    Lethality
    JPMRC
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific

