25th ID Soldiers Conduct Air Assault, C-130 Unloading during JPMRC 24-01

U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook's drop off Soldiers with the 25th Infantry Division during an air assault on Bradshaw Army Airfield as a part of the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) exercise on Pohakuloa Training Area Nov. 5, 2023. JPMRC is the Army's newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 24-01 includes over 5,300 training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Indonesia and Thailand. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jared Simmons, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

Date Taken: 11.05.2023
Location: POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, US