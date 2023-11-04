307th Bomb Wing inducts five honorary commanders

Jaf Fielder, 307th Medical Squadron honorary commander, speaks with members of the 307th Bomb Wing after an honorary commander induction ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Nov.4, 2023. This position helps spread awareness and understanding of the Air Force Reserve and is an essential part of building relationships with industry leaders to help reservists on the civilian side. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Moore)

