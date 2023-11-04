307th Bomb Wing inducts five honorary commanders

Kathy French participates in an Honorary Commander Induction ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Nov. 4, 2023. French became the 307th Logistics Readiness Squadron honorary commander during the event. She is the Director of Marketing and Sales for the Caddo-Bossier Parishes Port Commission and actively volunteer her time in several local civic organizations.(U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Moore)

