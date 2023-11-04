307th Bomb Wing inducts five honorary commanders

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. April Bowman, 307th Civil Engineer Squadron commander, presents Sam Walters with the unit guidon in an Honorary Commander Induction ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Nov. 4, 2023. Walters is a licensed professional engineer for CenterPoint Energy operations in Louisiana and Mississippi. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Moore)

