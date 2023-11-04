U.S. Air Force Col. Daniel McPherson, 307th Medical Squadron commander, presents Jaf Fielder with the unit guidon during an honorary commander induction ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Nov 4, 2023. Fielder is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Willis-Knighton Health System. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Moore)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2023 16:15
|Photo ID:
|8108030
|VIRIN:
|231104-F-YM635-1045
|Resolution:
|2036x2850
|Size:
|770.99 KB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 307th Bomb Wing inducts five honorary commanders [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Justin Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT