U.S. Air Force Col. Daniel McPherson, 307th Medical Squadron commander, presents Jaf Fielder with the unit guidon during an honorary commander induction ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Nov 4, 2023. Fielder is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Willis-Knighton Health System. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Moore)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.04.2023 Date Posted: 11.05.2023 16:15 Photo ID: 8108030 VIRIN: 231104-F-YM635-1045 Resolution: 2036x2850 Size: 770.99 KB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 307th Bomb Wing inducts five honorary commanders [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Justin Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.