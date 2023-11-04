Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    307th Bomb Wing inducts five honorary commanders [Image 1 of 6]

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2023

    Photo by Airman Justin Moore 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jeremy Moore, 307th Mission Support Group commander, presents Robert Roop with the unit guidon during an honorary commander induction ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Nov. 4, 2023. Roop is a Senior Banker and Regional President for North Louisiana, East Texas, Arkansas, and Central Mississippi at JPMorgan Chase Bank. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Moore)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2023
    Date Posted: 11.05.2023 16:15
    Photo ID: 8108029
    VIRIN: 231104-F-YM635-1023
    Resolution: 2036x2850
    Size: 867.22 KB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 307th Bomb Wing inducts five honorary commanders [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Justin Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    honorary commanders
    307th Bomb Wing

