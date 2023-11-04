Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command Post Node [Image 1 of 2]

    Command Post Node

    CEDAR RAPIDS, IA, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2023

    Photo by Maj. Ramah Knox 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division

    Spc. Sadwick Hartman, a 25 series signal specialist, from the 2-135 HHC Headquarter Headquarters Company in the 2/34th IBCT configures the command post node for battalion staff by setting up a map of the network during the Network Training Exercise (NETEX) on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 at the Iowa National Guard Armory in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

    Date Taken: 11.03.2023
    Date Posted: 11.05.2023 16:18
    Location: CEDAR RAPIDS, IA, US 
    This work, Command Post Node [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Ramah Knox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Command Post Node
    Connecting a Satellite Transport Terminal (STT)

    Network Exercise Readies Brigade for Future Operations

    #NETEX #JNN #CPN #STT #25Series #2-135 HHC

