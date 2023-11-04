Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    From Defender to Disciple [Image 2 of 2]

    From Defender to Disciple

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Asiah Phillips 

    147th Attack Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    Tech. Sgt. Enrique Mercado, a Religious Affairs Airman in the Chaplains’ Office of the 147th Attack Wing, assists the priest with a reading during the Catholic service at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base, TX, November 5, 2023. Tech. Sgt. Mercado cross-trained into Religious Affairs from Security Forces in 2022. (Air National Guard photo by Airman First Class Asiah Phillips (Photo edited to enhance subject)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2023
    Date Posted: 11.05.2023 16:07
    Photo ID: 8107976
    VIRIN: 231105-Z-SF850-1001
    Resolution: 1638x2048
    Size: 876.09 KB
    Location: HOUSTON, TX, US 
    Hometown: BAYTOWN, TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From Defender to Disciple [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Asiah Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    From Defender to Disciple
    From Defender to Disciple

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    FROM DEFENDER TO DISCIPLE

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    texas air national guard
    security forces
    chaplain
    religious affairs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT