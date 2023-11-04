From Defender to Disciple

Tech. Sgt. Enrique Mercado, a Religious Affairs Airman in the Chaplains’ Office of the 147th Attack Wing, assists the priest with a reading during the Catholic service at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base, TX, November 5, 2023. Tech. Sgt. Mercado cross-trained into Religious Affairs from Security Forces in 2022. (Air National Guard photo by Airman First Class Asiah Phillips (Photo edited to enhance subject)

